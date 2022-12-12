For Ryan Hanson, who spent the past three seasons as Arkansas State’s punter, James Madison’s successful debut season in the Sun Belt Conference came as a surprise.
The Dukes finished atop the Sun Belt East Division in their first season in the conference that Hanson had spent the past three seasons in with the Red Wolves.
And one of JMU’s six conference wins came on the road at Arkansas State with Hanson watching from the sideline.
But following the season, Hanson entered the transfer portal and JMU came calling with the departure of Australian punter Sam Clark.
Hanson visited Harrisonburg this past weekend and quickly understood how JMU, a perennial FCS national title contender, was able to establish itself in the FBS so quickly.
“I think it surprised a lot of people with how successful JMU was last year,” Hanson said. “But once I got up there and was talking to people and learning more about the team, it really doesn’t surprise me at all. For me it’s like, ‘All right, I see why these guys win.’”
It didn’t take long for Hanson to buy into JMU’s winning mindset as he committed to the Dukes with two years of eligibility remaining on Saturday evening, becoming the third portal addition for the Dukes this offseason.
But before Hanson was punting at the college level, he was a soccer goalie. And one day in middle school, he said the football coach was looking for someone that “could kick a ball.”
So the Taylor, TX, native thought he should give it a try. One thing led to another and Hanson picked up punting footballs and did it at a high level.
While at Taylor High School, Hanson averaged 45.1 yards per punt his senior season en route to being a three-time Kohl’s Kicking Class of 2019 All-American and an all-state selection.
After high school, Hanson spent a redshirt season at Houston before transferring to Arkansas State, where he became a mainstay as the Red Wolves’ punter. But even though he was Arkansas State’s punter for three seasons, he had to earn it each time.
“I’ve had to compete hard over the span of my college career and it’s something that I love to do,” Hanson said.
In his three seasons in Jonesboro, Ark., Hanson averaged 43.1 yards per punt en route to a third-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021.
This past season, Hanson averaged 43.7 yards per punt across 48 attempts while booting 19 inside the 20-yard line with just two touchbacks.
Hanson’s season average was the third-best mark in the conference this fall, just over 0.4 yards per punt longer than Clark with two fewer touchbacks. He also finished tied with the longest punt in the conference this fall with a 68-yard punt at Ohio State on Sept. 10.
The contest against the Buckeyes marked Hanson’s first punts of the season after not being used in the Red Wolves’ season opener against FCS foe Grambling State. And he was consistent, averaging 51.57 yards per punt across seven attempts.
Consistency is the piece of punting that Hanson considered to be something that he’d learned the most in his college career, which was on display that afternoon in Columbus.
But through his trio of seasons at Arkansas State, Hanson also learned another thing: never to give up.
He was in constant competition each season, including this past fall with Nebraska transfer William Przystup, but Hanson wasn’t in the mindset to back down.
“Perseverance, just to never stop fighting,” Hanson said. “Never stop clawing, scratching for more opportunities and trying to better yourself on a day-in, day-out basis.”
Hanson is expected to compete for the starting job with Justin Ritter, who battled Clark for it in the fall, and he’s ready for the challenge.
“I’m a very competitive person,” Hanson said. “I love competition, so that’s something that I welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.