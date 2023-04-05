As James Madison moves through another week of spring practice, heading toward the April 22 spring game at Bridgeforth Stadium, the Dukes roster and depth charts don’t look exactly like they will in the fall.
But JMU coach Curt Cignetti said that’s OK, as available players are taking advantage of the time on the field.
“At least we’re getting plays run and getting reps,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got some guys out with nagging injuries, and just like last spring, postseason surgery guys. It’s not perfect, but as long as we get the reps somebody out there will be improving.”
Wide receivers Jayden Mines and Elijah Sarratt, a Saint Francis transfer and brother of JMU safety Cheese Sarratt, have missed some time this spring with nagging injuries. That’s put a spotlight on another transfer, Omarion Dollison from South Florida, who Cignetti said has played well thus far.
Another newcomer Cignetti said has played well in his first spring in Harrisonburg has been Stony Brook running back transfer Ty Son Lawton. Lawton rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in 27 games at Stony Brook and was a first-team All-CAA selection in 2021, JMU’s last season as a CAA member.
“There’s a reason he led the CAA in rushing,” Cignetti said.
NARROWING IT DOWN
Much like a year ago, Cignetti has declared the battle for the starting quarterback job an open competition, even with a highly anticipated and experienced transfer joining the mix in the spring.
Jordan McCloud — who transferred from Arizona where he barely played due to injury, but had previously been a starter at South Florida his freshman and sophomore seasons — is a newcomer and probably the favorite to eventually win the job in the fall. But all four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster have gotten time with the first-team this spring.
Cignetti said on Tuesday, however, he may become stingier with the first-team reps later on this week.
“We’ve been working them all,” Cignetti said. “It’s hard to work all four quarterbacks. I came out here with something in my mind, but we’ll see what the tape shows.”
In addition to McCloud, who is the only JMU quarterback with much playing experience at the FBS level, the Dukes added Wake Forest transfer Brett Griffis. Griffis is a former three-star recruit who didn’t take a snap for the Demon Deacons and has four years of eligibility remaining.
The Dukes also return two quarterbacks who played sparingly last season. Redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins started one game last season, a loss to Marshall in which he threw four interceptions. By the end of the season, Alonza Barnett, now a sophomore, had replaced Atkins as the primary backup to 2022 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Todd Centeio.
