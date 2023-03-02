PENSACOLA, Fla. — Fifth-seeded Troy needed a second half comeback and some hot shooting from Arkansas State to cool down late for the Trojans to come up with a 63-59 victory in Thursday’s second round of the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Zay Williams scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Nelson Phillips had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (20-12), who advanced to face No. 4 James Madison in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
“They played as hard as any team we’ve played all season long,” Troy coach Scott Cross said of Arkansas State. “I feel terrible for them. They led for 25 minutes, but we started taking care of the ball, getting offensive rebounds. They were the tougher team for probably 25 minutes and the last eight or nine minutes we were the tougher team.”
Markise Davis scored 21 points off the bench for the No. 13 seed Red Wolves (13-20) and sparked the burst that gave A-State a four-point lead at halftime. The Red Wolves extended that lead to 12 points midway through the second half, but Troy responded with a 20-6 run to regain the lead before hanging on for the finish.
In the first game of the day, No. 8 seed South Alabama closed the contest strong to pick up a victory against ninth-seeded Appalachian State, 68-61.
The Jaguars moved on to play top-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday.
South Alabama guard Isaiah Moore played all 40 minutes and scored 20 points and dished out seven assists to lead his team. Terence Harcum had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers.
Texas State opened up the evening session with a wire-to-wire dominance of Old Dominion. The 11th-seeded Bobcats held No. 6 ODU to 23 percent shooting and just 12 made field goals on the way to a 65-36 victory.
Mason Harrell had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Texas State to the quarterfinals, where the Bobcats will face No. 3 Marshall on Saturday.
The Bobcats led by 12 less than five minutes into the game and held a 26-6 advantage with a little more than five minutes to go in the first half. Texas State eventually led by 33 at one point late in the game.
In the late game, Georgia Southern played without standout forward Andrei Savrasov, who injured his ankle, but held off No. 10 Louisiana Monroe, 66-57.
The Eagles advanced to face No. 2 seed Louisiana behind 16 points from Tyren Moore and a near double-double from Kymari Brown with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Jamari Blackmon had 15 points to lead ULM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.