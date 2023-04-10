While James Madison has to replace key skill position players on the offensive side of the ball, a major reason for high expectations heading into the Dukes’ second Sun Belt season is the continuity on defense.
That starts up front, where JMU brings back multiple productive defensive linemen, including seventh-year pass rusher Isaac Ukwu, who chose to come back for one more season in Harrisonburg before chasing professional dreams.
Ukwu is sitting out spring drills, recovering from offseason surgery. But with an unmatched level of experience that has prompted teammates to call him “Grandpa Uk,” Ukwu is observing practices with a keen eye.
“I’m like great-great grandpa at this point,” Ukwu said. “I’ve seen people come and leave that got here after me. They give me a hard time about that, but I’m still faster and stronger than all of them.”
Even with the lighthearted ribbing, Ukwu has been excited to see what his position group teammates can do. JMU loses defensive end Jamare Edwards, who had a team-high 12.5 tackles for a loss last season, but returns standouts such as Ukwu and nose tackle James Carpenter, who combined for 13 sacks in 2022.
“The defensive line should be really similar in our composition,” Ukwu said. “We only really lost Jamare. In terms of our ability to produce, I think that will go up with another year of experience and another year of seeing the type of offense we are going to see in the Sun Belt.”
The Dukes are also looking for a couple of players to step up. Redshirt sophomore Mikail Kamara played in just five games last year with recurring injuries and missed all of 2021. But he had three sacks as a true freshman and should be a major contributor if healthy.
Jamree Kromah played in 10 games last season for JMU after transferring from Rutgers and was something of a utility defensive lineman. Ukwu thinks if he and Kamara are both healthy, they will both play on the edge while Kromah joins Carpenter in playing inside.
“Jamree is going to be in a bigger role for us this year, probably starting for us,” Ukwu said. “He was moving around, all around the line. This year he’s going to have a more solidified role. I think he’s going to have a really big year.”
“I think we’re finally getting in a rhythm where practice is flowing like it normally does,” Cignetti said. “We’ve got some main guys out right now because of postseason surgeries or nagging injuries. But there are a lot of guys out there getting reps right now who need reps. The main thing is, the energy level has been good. The intensity, the competition level has been good. If we keep that up then we’ll keep improving.”
And while Ukwu spends more time on the sidelines this spring, he’s gotten into the media business, launching the Off-Schedule podcast on YouTube with teammate and co-host Julio Ayamel.
The duo has interviewed fellow JMU football players, and other athletes on campus and discussed issues ranging from politics to relationships. Ukwu said as the show grows in popularity, his teammates are lining up for a spot.
“Every time I walk through they’re like ‘get me on the pod, get me on the pod,’” Ukwu said. “But I’m only dropping one a week. There’s only so many I can get on. I’m going to try to have some different faces that maybe don’t get as much media attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.