A 14 seed has never defeated a 3 in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, and James Madison knows making history Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, won't be easy.
But as the Dukes (26-7) prepare to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) in the opening round game televised on ESPN2 at 1:30 p.m. — their first NCAA Tournament game in seven years — they aren't going to make an appearance.
"We just want to keep earning our respect," JMU senior forward Kiki Jefferson said. "I don't think we've got it yet, but we're trying to get it."
If any team is ready to embrace the underdog role this March, it might be this JMU squad. The Dukes rallied around being picked sixth in the preseason Sun Belt Conference poll and used that as a rallying cry on the way to that league's regular-season and tournament titles.
JMU head coach Sean O'Regan suggested his team immediately received its postseason motivation during the NCAA selection show. Many bracketologists tabbed the Dukes as a likely 13 seed, and O'Regan had expressed hope JMU could be as high as a No. 12.
After the Dukes were announced as a 14, ESPN skipped over the live look-in of the JMU watch party it had done for each team during the selection show and barely mentioned the Dukes in its analysis of the bracket.
Now James Madison is balancing an appreciation for its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance following three years of dealing with COVID-19 and a conference tournament ban in the Dukes' final season in the Colonial Athletic Association with its desire to shock and advance.
"When you go through what we went through, you value it more," O'Regan said, "This is exactly where — not exactly I didn't want to be a 14 seed, I'd rather be a 10 seed — but it's where you want to be. You want to be in the NCAA Tournament. That's where this program belongs. If you ask me in the future, if you get a 12 or higher, that's a neutral site and that would be better."
Ohio State earned its right to host in the opening round thanks partly to a run to the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes completed a season sweep of archrival Michigan, ranked No. 26 in NET, beating the Wolverines for the third time in the Big Ten quarterfinals.
OSU followed that with an upset of Indiana, No. 5 in NET, before suffering a 33-point loss to Iowa in the conference title game.
Even with the ugly loss in which the Hawkeyes scored 105 points, Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff thought the entirety of the tournament might have bumped the Buckeyes up the seed lines.
"I think when you look at the big picture, we had a good run up here," McGuff said after the Big Ten Tournament. "We beat two really terrific teams and two huge wins. When you start to think now, and I don't think a lot about this until we get done with the Big Ten Tournament, but when you start to look at seeding, I think this was a very productive tournament for us. We helped ourselves in that regard. As we all know, it's so important to try to get a top 4 seed."
The challenge of beating the Buckeyes starts with a trio of standouts. Guard Taylor Mikesell averaged 17 points per game and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, while freshman Cotie McMahon was the Big Ten Rookie of the Year and Taylor Thierry was second-team all-conference and on the all-defensive team.
