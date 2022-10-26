During a press conference earlier this month, James Madison men's basketball head coach Mark Byington said despite this Dukes having the most size in his three years in Harrisonburg, there might be times when it made sense to play 6-6 redshirt sophomore Terrence Edwards in the power forward spot.
About 15 minutes later, JMU incoming transfer Noah Freidel discussed what it was like playing with a new set of teammates, and cited Edwards as one of his favorite point guards to play alongside.
As Byington has talked about bringing positionless basketball to JMU since his arrival, it appears one of his first recruits into the program is bringing it to fruition.
“I’ve just been working, man,” Edwards said. “I’ve been working on my shot. I know that’s a big part of my game for me and my teammates. It’s about getting better as the years come. I feel like I’ve always been versatile. That’s why they got me here. When I heard they like versatile guards, I ignored everybody else and just came here.”
Though Byington spent seven seasons at Georgia Southern before taking the JMU job in the spring of 2020, the Eagles seemed to struggle to recruit top players out of the Atlanta area to Statesboro — former Sun Belt Player of the Year Tookie Brown the notable exception.
To that end, Byington and his staff were well aware of Edwards, a three-star prospect out of Tucker High School in DeKalb County, Ga., but didn’t spend much time recruiting him to Georgia Southern.
But a whirlwind recruitment after Byington arrived at JMU led to Edwards accepting a scholarship offer almost immediately, making him one of two three-star prospects from metro Atlanta to commit to the Dukes in Byington’s first six months on the job.
When Byington talked about the players who could play the four this season, he mentioned Edwards and Takal Molson along with some of the team’s traditional bigs. Edwards, who friends and teammates ironically call by the nickname Fat, came into college quite skinny, but has packed on muscle during three summers in Harrisonburg and was still one of the Dukes’ best rebounders from the start.
Now he’s in a place where the coaching staff feels comfortable letting him guard the post and the perimeter.
“A lot of times my teams have played a smaller four,” Byington said. “Those guys can really move and they can guard different positions on the court. They can shoot it, they can drive. They can make plays.”
But Edwards’ offensive guard skills have also rapidly improved. He averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds last season, but those numbers climbed during conference play, where he averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.
His 22 steals in conference games were also the most on the team and his 3-point shooting jumped from 29.4 percent for the season to 42.9 percent in league contests. He’s also quickly taking on a leadership position.
“Terrence Edwards, I think, has probably made the biggest jump looking at him freshman year to what he is now,” said preseason first-team All-Sun Belt guard Vado Morse, a fifth-year guard. “Last week in practice, I think I let a call get into my head, and Terrence was the one who told me, basically, like come on, we need you. That’s kind of important as a team to know how to talk to each other like that without it being a conflict.”
It shouldn’t come as a shock this season to see Edwards guarding the post, then leading the break for the Dukes in transition, or breaking to the corner to spot up for a 3-pointer.
“I love playing with Fat at the one,” said Freidel, the South Dakota State transfer. “He’s easy to play with as a shooter. He’s always penetrating into the lane, kicking it out. As a 6-6, 6-7 point guard, he’s a big point guard. That’s a rarity to have. He’s got a great feel for the game and I love playing with him.”
