TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 242 yards, Antonio Showers returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown, and Troy defeated Louisiana-Monroe 34-16 on Saturday.
Vidal's fourth career 100-yard game included two touchdown runs of five yards. The first gave the Trojans a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter.
Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers ran for two touchdowns and passed for 145 yards. UL Monroe (4-7, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) managed only 228 yards on offense.
Troy (9-2, 6-1) is tied with South Alabama for first place in the West Division. Troy finishes the regular season at Arkansas State and South Alabama has a home game against Old Dominion.
