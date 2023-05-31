Carole Miller decided to transfer this spring with a year of college basketball left to play after four seasons at Virginia, but the 6-foot guard from Alexandria had a different set of priorities than many players who enter the transfer portal.
That led her to making the short trip to James Madison.
Miller graduated from U.Va. just a couple of weeks ago with a degree in engineering science, the only Black woman in her class to earn a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Virginia. Finishing her school work and preparing for a career after basketball was job No. 1 for Miller this spring, but in an abbreviated recruiting process, she turned to previous relationships with JMU head coach Sean O’Regan and director of player development and recruiting Evvan Turkish.
O’Regan initially recruited Miller out of Edison High School, and the Dukes were the first program to offer her a scholarship. Turkish was one of Miller’s AAU coaches during her time with the Boo Williams grassroots program.
“Initially I really did want to branch out of Virginia because that’s kind of all I’ve known,” Miller said. “But as time went on, I wasn’t really able to take visits during school because I was trying to graduate. That was my main priority throughout the process. But Coach Turkish reached out to me and I’d known him before. I really trusted him and I’d known Coach O for a long time too. In the end it wasn’t really a hard decision.”
JMU also offered a graduate program that fit Miller’s long-term goals. She’ll pursue a master’s in sports and recreation leadership. That, combined with an engineering background, has Miller aspiring to get into the business of sports technology with an emphasis on athlete safety.
During a senior research project, Miller explored safety measures for football helmets intending to reduce concussions in that sport.
But getting to the point where she could combine her academic pursuits and athletic career, and put them to use together, wasn’t easy.
“Coming into college, I had never failed anything,” Miller said. “I applied straight into the E-school and I got into the E-school. My first semester I failed a math class. I was distraught. My priorities were sometimes different than my teammates. My work was always very different and sometimes the academic advisors I had struggled to help me because they’d never dealt with anybody in the E-school. It was a lot of me kind of advising myself.”
But having a degree in hand now allows her to transfer and play one more season with the Dukes, whereas, on the athletic side of things, she sees JMU as a perfect fit.
Miller started 67 games over four seasons with the Cavaliers and averaged 5.2 points per game. But she went from being a full-time starter during her first three seasons to mostly coming off the bench under a new coaching staff as a senior.
“The thing about Coach O is he really knows my skill set and he really knows how he wants to use it,” Miller said. “I’m just excited to get in the gym and start working with him and kind of get back to what I’m comfortable playing and doing well.”
