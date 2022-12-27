Each week during the high school football season, Brett Griffis sat at the dinner table with his father, Matt, who was his head coach at Broad Run High School, to break down opposing defenses and install the upcoming week’s game plan.
Sometimes the nightly meetings would become businesslike, but Matt Griffis tried to limit that and instead wanted to step back and enjoy the moment.
For the longtime head coach, the opportunity to share the experience with his son was something that was “fantastic.”
“I’d even stop and tell him, ‘Let’s appreciate this because it’s not going to happen forever,’” Matt Griffis said. “It was businesslike because he was a competitive kid. … Those were great times, I’ll cherish them forever for sure.”
But those dinner table gameplanning sessions weren’t the first time Brett was involved in the Spartans’ offense.
Before Brett even set foot inside Broad Run, he already had an understanding of the team’s scheme.
When he was in middle school, Brett wore a headset on the sideline and helped signal in the offense. Then when his older brother, Mitch, was a freshman quarterback with the Spartans, Brett was alongside him as the two talked with their dad about the offense.
“I learned a lot of football, which is very important — you’ve got to be smart at this position,” Brett Griffis said. “That was the coolest experience. Him and I were able to bounce ideas off each other to the point that when we got to the game on Friday night, him and I were basically calling the game together.”
Brett was a standout quarterback at Broad Run, logging more than 3,000 passing yards and another 1,100 rushing yards with 52 combined touchdowns in his senior season. Following his final season under his father, Brett joined Mitch at Wake Forest.
After redshirting this fall, the former three-star quarterback entered the transfer portal to look for a spot where he could play sooner than his fifth season. As it stood before his exit from the Demon Deacons, Brett would have most likely sat behind Mitch for a few seasons after starter Sam Hartman departed this week.
Soon after hitting the transfer portal, Brett announced his commitment to James Madison in early December with four years of eligibility remaining, becoming the second dual-threat quarterback to transfer to Harrisonburg this offseason, joining Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud.
But the lone season at the college level in the quarterback room with Mitch allowed Brett to grow as a quarterback, he said.
“He helped out me a lot, I learned a lot,” Brett Griffis said. “I saw myself get significantly better over the last 12 months, so I’m glad I did it. But at the end of the day, it was going to be hard for me to get on the field before my fifth year without my brother playing bad or getting injured.”
Brett didn’t appear in a game at Wake Forest, but was a valuable piece to the Demon Deacons’ practice squad, according to Deacons Daily.
On top of what he brought to the table with the black and gold, Brett also said that he was able to learn a lot from Hartman, a three-year starter at Wake Forest, including leadership.
“I think the biggest thing I learned is it’s not all about the throws,” Brett Griffis said. “Playing with Hartman, I watched him lead and rally the team around him and that’s why I think Wake is such a successful program. Yes, he can make all the throws, but I don’t think that’s the most important trait as a quarterback — you’ve got to be a great leader.”
As Brett gets set to join the Dukes for the 2023 season, he is focused on taking what he learned at Wake Forest and using it with JMU.
On the field, it’s not leaving the pocket early, which Brett said he could get away with at the high school level and it’s not something that a quarterback can hide at the collegiate level. But the leadership that he saw from Hartman still rings true from what he wants to do in Harrisonburg.
“I’m a dual threat guy, I take a lot of pride in extending plays,” Brett Griffis said. “But like I said, I think the most important thing from a quarterback standpoint is you’ve got to be able to lead, you’ve got to be the hardest worker. When I get to JMU, they’re going to get every ounce of effort that I’ve got.”
That effort was something Brett stressed as the Dukes will open spring practice with a quarterback competition, including McCloud and Griffis. JMU also has reserve quarterbacks Billy Atkins and Alonza Barnett III, who are also expected to compete for the starting spot.
“Meeting with Cignetti and some of the guys, it’s an open competition right now at the quarterback spot,” Brett Griffis said. “It’s not given to anyone yet. It’s an open spot, so I’m going to go in there and try to do my best and give it my all.”
But with a year of being in a college football system under his belt, Brett’s football knowledge is only growing from the base he learned under his father at Broad Run.
“The football IQ for him when he got to college was pretty high,” Matt Griffis said. “Now they blow me away with their knowledge now, they’ve learned so much where they’ve been.”
