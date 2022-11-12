NORFOLK — For James Madison linebacker Jailin Walker, last week’s loss at Louisville stung, not just because the Dukes had lost their third straight, but because he wasn’t on the trip.
The Richmond native had started the Dukes first seven games, but exited JMU’s loss against Marshall early with what appeared to be an ankle injury. That sidelined him from the Dukes’ lineup against the Cardinals, forcing him to watch from home and miss his first game of the fall.
But when Walker returned to the field during JMU’s 37-3 win at Old Dominion, he made his presence known. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound sophomore logged six tackles, a pass breakup and an interception returned for a touchdown in his comeback effort.
“I felt like it was a great comeback game,” Walker said. “Not being with the guys at Louisville, I felt sad and bummed that I was watching them on TV playing and I wasn’t out there. So to come out here today and fly around with the guys, it felt great.”
Walker’s breakthrough moment came on ODU’s first drive of the second half, when he jumped the Monarchs’ route and intercepted Hayden Wolff’s pass.
But it wasn’t pure luck, instead Walker had noticed ODU had run a screen pass earlier in the game, so when the Monarchs ran it again, the young linebacker was ready.
“I just broke on the ball and I saw nothing but green grass and I ran for a touchdown,” Walker said.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said Walker’s interception for a touchdown helped the Dukes take control of the game.
The interception was Walker’s third of the season and the second that he returned for a touchdown. The other pick-six came during JMU’s 25-point comeback win at Appalachian State on Sept. 24.
In that scenario, Walker had seen a tendency from App State quarterback Chase Brice on film, so when it happened on the field, Walker knew how to react.
But one player that took notice of Walker’s play against the Monarchs? Quarterback Todd Centeio.
“[Walker is] the real deal,” Centeio said. “He’s going to keep going from here. Sky’s the limit for him, great player.”
Walker’s interception helped the Dukes extend their lead to 24, which they held onto the rest of the way to win the 72nd Oyster Bowl in Norfolk.
For Walker, he thought the win helped boost JMU’s energy heading into its last pair of games to close out the season.
“It felt like we got our energy back,” Walker said. “Losing three games in a row, we just had to dial up and play our game of football. We came out here, played our style of defense … and it showed out.”
