LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Soon after James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti began his opening statement following the Dukes’ 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night, the lack of FBS-caliber depth was mentioned multiple times.
The Dukes entered the game with a handful of injuries, including right tackle Nick Kidwell, and lost wide receiver Reggie Brown and defensive lineman Mikail Kamara during the contest. As the injuries continued to pile on, JMU’s depth continued to get tested.
With a shorthanded roster for the second half, the Dukes were overpowered as Louisville scored 27 points in the final 32 minutes.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that the Cardinals “played big-boy ball on us in the second half.”
“We’re not used to not being able to match up like that,” Cignetti said. “But that’s where it’s at. That’s a part of making this move. Takes a little time to build the quality depth. People won’t like to hear that, I don’t give a [expletive]. That’s the frickin’ truth.”
Here’s a look at who played and how long they were on the field, according to Pro Football Focus:
Offense:
The Dukes had seven offensive players play all 52 snaps against the Cardinals: quarterback Todd Centeio, left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt, left guard Josh Toner, center Tanner Morris, right guard Cole Potts, right tackle Tyler Stephens, and wide receiver Kris Thornton.
Offensive Line
JMU’s entire offensive line played the whole game, including Wyatt, who returned from injury. The Richmond native left during the Dukes’ loss against Marshall and the unit gave up a season-high seven sacks in that one.
But when Wyatt returned to the lineup, JMU didn’t give up a sack against Louisville, the NCAA’s sack leader entering the contest.
Quarterback
Centeio played every snap in his return from a pulled oblique, throwing for 52 yards on 4-of-15 passing. He added another 11 yards on five carries.
Running Backs
Percy Agyei-Obese led his position in snaps, logging 37 (71 percent), while Kaelon Black played nine (17 percent) and Latrele Palmer appeared on six plays (11 percent).
Agyei-Obese logged 24 carries to lead the way with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Black may have had the biggest impact when he was on the field, touching the ball four times, racking up 38 yards of total offense in the process. The redshirt freshman helped spark the Dukes’ lone touchdown drive with a 20-yard catch and two carries for 27 yards.
But after that drive, he logged one catch for seven yards, which came with just under six minutes to play in the contest.
Palmer rushed for seven yards on five carries, touching the ball on all but one snap that he was on the field for.
Wide Receivers
Terrance Greene Jr. almost joined Thornton in playing every snap, as he played 51 (98 percent). He was targeted once, but it was broken up by Louisville’s Jarvis Brownlee.
Thornton led the wide receiving corps with two catches for 25 yards, including an 18-yard gain, on Saturday night.
Devin Ravenel played 22 snaps (42 percent), his fewest total number of plays since the Dukes’ season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 3. The redshirt junior was targeted once against Louisville.
JMU’s No. 2 wide receiver Reggie Brown left the game early with an undisclosed injury, jogging off the field with a pair of trainers in the first half. He played eight snaps (15 percent) and was targeted once.
Holt Egan played one snap in the second half.
Tight Ends
Centeio looked to throw to the tight end Zach Horton three times, but they all fell incomplete, including a slant over the middle that was primed for a big gain in the first half. Horton played 44 snaps (84 percent) to lead the tight ends.
Drew Painter played 30 (57 percent) and was targeted once.
Defense:
The Dukes had a trio of defenders play all 65 snaps at Louisville: defensive tackle James Carpenter; safety Francis Meehan; and cornerback Jordan Swann.
Defensive Line
Carpenter was a force on the Dukes’ defensive line, making first contact on a bulk of the plays run in his direction at nose guard. He logged seven tackles with three tackles for a loss.
Jamare Edwards played 50 snaps (76 percent), while Jamree Kromah logged 27 plays (41 percent) on the interior of the defensive line.
On the edge, it was defensive end Isaac Ukwu causing havoc, logging 59 snaps (90 percent) as he recorded seven tackles with a sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Abi Nwabuoku-Okonju notched 39 plays (60 percent), while Jalen Green recorded 16 (24 percent) and Kamara played 14 (21 percent).
But before Kamara left with an injury, he logged four tackles, including a sack and a tackle for a loss in his first game back from a previous injury after missing three games.
Linebackers
Taurus Jones led the way for the JMU linebacking corps, playing 58 snaps (89 percent) en route to four tackles.
Since the Dukes were without starting Will linebacker Jailin Walker, who left the Marshall loss with what appeared to be an ankle injury, freshman Trent Hendrick got the start. He played a season-high 56 snaps (86 percent) and logged seven tackles with a tackle for a loss.
Reserve linebackers Julio Ayamel (12 snaps, 18 percent) and Skylar Martin (seven snaps, 10 percent) also saw action.
Secondary
Meehan and Swann played the entire game on defense for the Dukes.
It was the first time this season that Meehan didn’t leave the field at safety, playing in Sam Kidd’s role, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. He was tested by the Louisville offense, which had a number of plays squirt into the secondary, and logged a team-high 10 tackles.
Swann recorded one tackle, a sack and a tackle for a loss at cornerback.
Cornerback Chauncey Logan Jr. logged 60 snaps (92 percent) and made five tackles, while cornerback Devyn Coles played in the rover position in place of Chris Chukwueneke, who was unavailable for the Dukes on Saturday night, and recorded 30 snaps (46 percent). Coles made four tackles in his season-high number of snaps.
Safeties Josh Sarratt and Que Reid each played 32 snaps (49 percent) as the Dukes rotated in the secondary for most of the night.
