As time wore on during the NCAA’s transfer period this winter, the portal grew almost by the minute with more than 1,200 players entering their names, looking for new destinations.
For James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, the influx of available talent became an immense challenge to file through and find players that the Dukes wanted to add for next season.
“Let’s face it, the volume of guys entering the portal can just be overwhelming and you almost need a whole personnel department of 15 people to keep up with it,” Cignetti said on Friday morning
JMU, which began building its recruiting department this past fall, utilized Andrew Burkett, the Dukes’ director of player personnel, in the evaluation phase of the portal, cutting film and highlight tapes for the coaching staff to take a look at.
Even though the Dukes’ recruiting department isn’t up to par with its Sun Belt Conference peers in terms of sheer numbers, JMU signed 10 mid-year transfers this week and they are all on campus going through the team’s weight lifting program with the rest of the squad.
Cignetti, who mentioned during the Dukes’ first year of FBS football this fall that depth was an issue at times, wanted to have the portal be a part of the process of strengthening the roster.
And while sorting through the portal entries, a common theme started to build: Cignetti’s familiarity with the transfers. Of the 10 mid-year transfers, seven of them had obvious connections to the Dukes, whether they played against JMU in the past, overlapped on film during the season, had a brother on the team or played for Cignetti’s brother at their previous school.
“It always helps when there’s familiarity with a player,” Cignetti said. “A guy that you’ve seen on tape that you’re aware of, you have good contacts at the school.”
The Dukes played against North Dakota State wide receiver Phoenix Sproles, Arkansas State punter Ryan Hanson, Stony Brook running back Ty Son Lawton and Marshall defensive lineman Immanuel Bush.
That connection not only is something that helps the Dukes’ coaching staff evaluate the talent, but it also allows the players to have an understanding of JMU before the program reached out in the portal.
Sproles had played against JMU twice in the FCS playoffs while he was at North Dakota State and always had an admiration for the Dukes.
“Whenever we were playing them, we knew we had to bring our best game because we knew they weren’t a team to play with,” Sproles told the Daily News-Record in November. “Those games were all battles. It was always a war and they were the best games of the year.”
For Hanson, it was slightly different. With the Dukes joining the Sun Belt this past season, he didn’t know what to expect from the former FCS program before seeing it up close.
And after watching the film back, JMU’s culture stuck out.
“When we were playing them, I didn’t get to see much of it,” Hanson said. “But watching the film after the game, you could really tell they were a really connected football team – they all really cared about each other and played hard for each other.”
Outside of competing against those four players, Cignetti was familiar with St. Francis (Pa.) wide receiver Elijah Sarratt — whose brother, Josh, is a starting safety at JMU.
Pittsburgh tight end Kyi Wright joined the Dukes this week after playing under Frank Cignetti Jr. with the Panthers. JMU didn’t pick him up just because Wright played for Cignetti’s younger brother, but that also didn’t hurt either.
“It’s a recommendation,” Cignetti said. “There’s other guys at Pitt that I’ve known for a long time. On him, we talked with three or four different people. It helps.”
The other player that the Dukes had seen before he entered the transfer portal was South Florida wide receiver Omarion Dollison. Dollison had visited JMU before committing to USF out of high school, but chose the Bulls instead.
But while the Dukes were preparing for their road contest at Louisville this past fall, Cignetti watched the Cardinals’ game against USF. And while he watched the film, he saw Dollison “make a few plays” and he fit the Dukes’ need of adding speed to the wide receiver room.
Though the Dukes’ transfer portal additions were brought on campus to provide depth and competition during spring practice going into fall camp and the season, Cignetti made sure to point out that they have to earn their spot.
It’s the same approach that the Dukes have used in the past, which in the case of Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, it worked out. But last spring, not every transfer made it to fall camp, as Boston College wide receiver Kobay White and Pittsburgh running back AJ Davis transferred out.
Cignetti recognized that’s a part of recruiting, but hopes that all of the portal additions will be contributors to the team.
“We were very successful last year in the portal and it’s all about developing these guys,” Cignetti said. “Now they’ve got to come in hungry, that’s a big part of it. … We brought them all in here for a reason. Normally 100 percent of them don’t all pan out, but hopefully they will.”
