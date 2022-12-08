Over the past year, James Madison has seen home attendance rise for its most high-profile programs, bucking national trends, but also presenting the administration with logistical challenges as the Dukes adjust to a new era of JMU sports.
“Attendance ended up being what we’d hoped that it would be,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “That was that the impact of the Sun Belt would help us significantly on ticket sales. It did that. One of the areas where I’m most pleased was the area of student attendance. We had a couple of games where we were right at 8,000 students, maybe even a few more. That, to me, was very positive because it’s a sign of what the interest is on your campus and what hopefully future engagement will be like by those students once they graduate.”
JMU averaged 22,966 fans per game at Bridgeforth Stadium for the 2022 football season, it’s first in the Football Bowl Subdivision and the Sun Belt Conference. That total was up 5.5 percent from last season. Nearly 46 percent of the 131 FBS programs have seen attendance drop of the past five years.
Bridgeforth Stadium's official capacity is 24,877, but the homecoming matchup with Marshall had an announced record crowd of 26,159.
The Dukes have seen crowds at or near capacity in multiple venues across campus over the past year, including the Atlantic Union Bank Center where the JMU men’s and women’s basketball teams play.
Last basketball season, the Dukes first in the Atlantic Union Bank Center without COVID-19 related attendance restrictions, JMU’s men’s and women’s teams each led the CAA in attendance. The JMU men averaged 4,353 fans per game while the women played in front of 2,510 per contest, more than double the next best in the CAA.
One major factor in the larger crowds has been increased student attendance. The full allotment of student tickets for football games this fall were often claimed within minutes of becoming available. For men’s basketball, dating back to last season, the student section at the AUBC has been nearly full for each home game with the exception of times when classes were not in session during holiday breaks.
JMU’s football attendance took a bit of a hit the final two weeks of the season with home games against Georgia State and Coastal Carolina bookending the Thanksgiving break. Bourne hopes to work with the Sun Belt office to send the Dukes on the road for one of the equivalent dates next fall.
“We did end up with excellent attendance this year,” Bourne said. “It was challenging because our last two games were at home and they happened during times when the students were away. It’s always a challenge to get the stadium filled up on those dates. I’m hoping that going forward our schedules will be staggered the last two games with one home and one away, but we want to make sure those competitions are at close to capacity.”
Of course, larger crowds can put a strain on game day workers and some fans complained this season about long lines for stadium entry and concessions. That’s an area where JMU is seeking to improve the Bridgeforth Stadium experience.
“Anytime you have a sellout crowd in the stadium, depending on what time of day it is, it brings opportunity,” Bourne said “We’ll look at operational issues related to everything we do in the stadium next year. Certainly you don’t want long lines formed outside the gates prior to the game, but part of our job is to get people here earlier rather than waiting until the last minute because when you have metal detectors and things of that nature that can only go so quickly. Of course that permeates throughout the entire stadium. Whether that involves food service or getting people seated for the games, there’s a lot that we look at.”
Joining the Sun Belt, where large crowds and sellouts are more common across the conference than in the CAA, Bourne and other JMU officials had opportunities to see how crowds were handled in similar-sized venues.
At Appalachian State and Old Dominion, which each hosted JMU for sold-out games, the Mountaineers and Monarchs had convenience store-style and grab-and-go concession options that helped cut down on lines for certain food and drinks. Appalachian State also brought in food trucks adjacent to the concourse to compliment in-house concession options.
App State managed to create an environment where early entry into Kidd Brewer Stadium is a prized perk of membership in the student booster club.
“I would say we’re a lot better than some and we’ve got some work to do compared to others,” Bourne said after getting a close look at some other Sun Belt stadiums. “I’ve walked around those stadiums and took a lot of notes and just mentally filed away things we want to work diligently toward next year. Some of that is more challenging than others. We only have so much space in our stadium, so there are limits to what we can do with regards to operational elements.”
And while long lines are something he plans to address, the JMU AD also said it’s a good problem to have because it signifies fan interest.
“These are wonderful opportunities to have,” Bourne said. I think about institutions out there that don’t have crowds to do with. We’re extremely pleased to have an opportunity to work on issues like this. We’ve got to make enhancements across the board in our experience so that it affords the fan the opportunity to make sure they are there each week. We’re going to work really hard next year, even working with our conference, looking at the schedule for 2023 and doing everything we can to maximize the game day experience here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.