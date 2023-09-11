Damon “Redd” Thompson Jr., the first addition to James Madison’s 2024 recruiting class, has an opportunity to go down as one of the most successful point guards in Virginia High School League history. The Dukes hope his winning ways continue well into college.
Thompson committed to JMU last week after spending the previous weekend in Harrisonburg on an official recruiting visit. The 6-foot three-star prospect from Richmond’s John Marshall High School chose the Dukes over offers from George Washington, Fordham, College of Charleston, Florida Gulf Coast, Hofstra, Longwood and more.
“It just felt natural, it felt like family,” Thompson said. “It’s a great situation for both me and my family. Everything lined up the way I wanted it to.”
Ranked the No. 22 point guard in the nation and the No. 9 overall recruit in Virginia by 247Sports.com, Thompson and John Marshall will go for their third-consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship this winter. It very well could have been four straight, but Richmond City Schools didn’t compete in 2021 due to COVID-19. John Marshall played in prestigious tournaments out of state using the name Blue Magic.
Last season John Marshall not only won the state championship games by 57 points, the Judges finished the season as the No. 1 ranked high school team in the nation.
Thompson averaged 14.5 points and 3.6 assists for John Marshall last season, numbers that tended to increase when the Judges played more competitive games in out-of-state tournaments. He was also a standout performer on the Adidas 3SSB AAU circuit for Team Loaded, led by JMHS coach Ty White.
For Thompson, JMU’s guard oriented style as well as playing home games a couple hours away from his parents was intriguing. Redd Thompson Sr. was a football star who graduated Virginia State as NCAA Division II’s all-time leading receiver and the younger Thompson is friends with JMU sophomore guard Xavier Brown, who is from down the road in Williamsburg and is also a product of Team Loaded.
Thompson said with JMU’s preference to keep multiple ball handlers on the floor, he envisions he and Brown complimenting each other.
“It’s a good situation next year as a freshman, and I like the style of play,” Thompson said. “Plus I have a good relationship with the coaches. We talk about being fast. On a fast break one point guard can give it to the other and we don’t slow down. That’s how I really like it.”
Head coach Mark Byington and the Dukes hope Thompson isn’t the only commitment to come from the recruiting weekend that coincided with JMU’s home football opener. Along with Thompson, JMU played host to 6-8 forward Micah Smith from Atlanta.
Smith, who has visited Florida Gulf Coast and Bradley in addition to JMU and had a visit scheduled to Western Kentucky as well, is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals.com and On3. ESPN recently upgraded Smith to a four-star recruit and 247 ranks him as the No. 135 player in the nation and the No. 14 player in Georgia.
Last month, Smith released a list of his top eight schools, which included JMU, Bradley, Western Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Kennesaw State, Mercer, Clemson and Mississippi State. Smith also received offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Memphis and Washington State during the summer of 2022.
Smith plays at Sandy Creek High School, which also produced JMU big man T.J. Bickerstaff and Bickerstaff’s father, Tim, is an assistant coach.
The Dukes prioritized Thompson and Smith as their top two targets in the fall recruiting cycle. JMU has at least four players with expiring eligibility at the end of the season, but if the Dukes could secure a commitment from Smith they might essentially be done pursuing high school seniors until the spring, waiting to see what the transfer portal brings with players both coming and going from Harrisonburg.
