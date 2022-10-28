From the moment Ibrahim Barry stepped out of the car on his visit at James Madison last weekend, the highly-touted recruit noticed something was different.
The JMU fans knew his name as he walked past during the Dukes’ homecoming festivities, which he thought was “amazing.”
And five days after making his visit to Harrisonburg, Barry committed to JMU over the likes of Virginia Tech, Syracuse and West Virginia among others Thursday night.
“I loved it out there,” Barry told the Daily News-Record moments after selecting the Dukes. “I felt the love. … I loved the crowd and even though we couldn’t get the dub, I felt it.”
Barry, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Brooklyn Park, Md., wasn’t a big-time recruit for most of his time in high school until the spotlight started to pick up over the summer. Part of that is because Barry plays at North County High School, a public school in Glen Burnie, Md.
Flying under the radar is something that drove Barry to continue to work towards his goal of playing Division I college football.
But Maryland is a state that JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he wants to almost treat as if it was a part of Virginia.
For Barry, Cignetti and JMU reaching out to him meant more than just the scholarship offer.
“I feel like Maryland is overlooked and [Cignetti] taking me in meant a lot to me,” Barry said. “There’s a lot of people that go to public schools that don’t get the opportunity. A lot of people go to private schools to get the five stars and everything. Him coming to get me meant a lot.”
Though Barry is listed as a wide receiver, he’s more of an athlete. The high school senior has also played defensive back, outside linebacker, safety and tight end. And Barry can also kick field goals, which he booted a 50-yarder when he was 13 years old.
But the Dukes recruited Barry as a wide receiver and he’s not afraid to compete.
“I have a killer mindset,” Barry said. “I feel like before I even hop on the field, you’ll know just the energy I give. I’m not about to play with you, I’m here to kill you, I’m here to dominate. I’m here to win and I’m going to do everything I have to do to win every single rep, every single play.”
Barry noted that the Dukes’ success at the FBS level also played into his decision to commit to the purple and gold. He said it wasn’t a surprise to see JMU start off 5-0 after knowing the success they’ve had at the FBS level and that they were going to compete.
But when JMU entered the Associated Press Top 25 rankings a couple weeks ago, it clicked to Barry that the Dukes were the team he wanted to join.
“When they were ranked, I knew that’s where I wanted to go,” Barry said. “That’s when I knew everything was going to work out. I had no doubts in my mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.