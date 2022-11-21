SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
North Carolina 80, James Madison 64
College Women
North Carolina 76, James Madison 65
Eastern Mennonite 68, Penn State-Harrisburg 66
Virginia Wesleyan 73, Mary Baldwin 37
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Sun Belt Conference Championship
James Madison 3, Texas State 1
