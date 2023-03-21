Boys Tennis Standings

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-0

Spotswood;0-0;0-0

Turner Ashby;0-0;1-2

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1

Broadway;0-0;0-2

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

East Rockingham;0-0;1-0

Clarke County;0-0;1-1

Central;0-0;0-0

Strasburg;0-0;0-2

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Riverheads;1-0;2-0

Wilson Memorial;1-0;1-1

Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0

Waynesboro;0-0;1-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-0

Staunton;0-1;2-1

Buffalo Gap;0-1;0-2

Monday’s Games

Turner Ashby 6, Waynesboro 3

Riverheads 6, Staunton 3

Wilson Memorial 9, Buffalo Gap 0

Warren County 6, Strasburg 3

Tuesday’s Games

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, late

Skyline at Broadway, late

Central at Stuarts Draft, late

Today’s Games

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Warren County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.

James Wood at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis Standings

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Turner Ashby;0-0;2-0

Spotswood;0-0;0-0

Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1

Broadway;0-0;0-2

Rockbridge County;0-0;0-2

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Clarke County;1-0;1-1

Strasburg 0-0;1-0

Central;0-0;0-0

East Rockingham;0-0;0-0

Mountain View;0-0;0-1

Page County;0-1;0-1

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Staunton;1-0;2-1

Wilson Memorial;1-0;1-1

Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0

Waynesboro;0-0;1-1

Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-0

Buffalo Gap;0-1;1-1

Riverheads;0-1;1-1

Monday’s Games

James Wood 5, Harrisonburg 4

Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 4

Staunton 5, Riverheads 4

Wilson Memorial 8, Buffalo Gap 1

Clarke County 8, Page County 1

Strasburg 6, Warren County 3

Tuesday’s Games

Broadway at Skyline, late

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, late

Stuarts Draft at Central, late

Today’s Games

Harrisonburg at James Wood, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Lord Botetourt, 4:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 3 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Warren County, 4:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Nelson County at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Skyline at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Spotswood at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Sherando, 4:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.

Contact Cody Elliott at 540-574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody

