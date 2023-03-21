Boys Tennis Standings
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-0
Spotswood;0-0;0-0
Turner Ashby;0-0;1-2
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-1
Broadway;0-0;0-2
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
East Rockingham;0-0;1-0
Clarke County;0-0;1-1
Central;0-0;0-0
Strasburg;0-0;0-2
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Riverheads;1-0;2-0
Wilson Memorial;1-0;1-1
Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0
Waynesboro;0-0;1-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-0
Staunton;0-1;2-1
Buffalo Gap;0-1;0-2
Monday’s Games
Turner Ashby 6, Waynesboro 3
Riverheads 6, Staunton 3
Wilson Memorial 9, Buffalo Gap 0
Warren County 6, Strasburg 3
Tuesday’s Games
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, late
Skyline at Broadway, late
Central at Stuarts Draft, late
Today’s Games
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Warren County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 5 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
James Wood at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis Standings
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Turner Ashby;0-0;2-0
Spotswood;0-0;0-0
Harrisonburg;0-0;0-1
Broadway;0-0;0-2
Rockbridge County;0-0;0-2
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Clarke County;1-0;1-1
Strasburg 0-0;1-0
Central;0-0;0-0
East Rockingham;0-0;0-0
Mountain View;0-0;0-1
Page County;0-1;0-1
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Staunton;1-0;2-1
Wilson Memorial;1-0;1-1
Fort Defiance;0-0;1-0
Waynesboro;0-0;1-1
Stuarts Draft;0-0;0-0
Buffalo Gap;0-1;1-1
Riverheads;0-1;1-1
Monday’s Games
James Wood 5, Harrisonburg 4
Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 4
Staunton 5, Riverheads 4
Wilson Memorial 8, Buffalo Gap 1
Clarke County 8, Page County 1
Strasburg 6, Warren County 3
Tuesday’s Games
Broadway at Skyline, late
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, late
Stuarts Draft at Central, late
Today’s Games
Harrisonburg at James Wood, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Lord Botetourt, 4:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 3 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Warren County, 4:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Nelson County at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Skyline at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Spotswood at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Sherando, 4:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.