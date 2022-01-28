Founded in 1968 by choral students at King's College, in Cambridge, England, The King's Singers is an elite a cappella sextet.
The all-male ensemble has won two Grammy awards along with an Emmy for its extensive repertoire that transcends genre.
Adding to its passport of stops on international tours that includes Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House, The King's Singers will take the stage at the James Madison University Forbes Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26.
"Songbirds" is a playful new program that aims to emulate birds' singing. The King's Singers is known for constantly adding new music to its repertoire and "Songbirds" is no different.
The program features arrangements plucked across 500 years of compositions, from renditions of Franz Schubert's "Flucht" up through the Beatles' "Blackbird" and "Songbird" by Fleetwood Mac.
Additionally, the Madison Singers, JMU's top chamber choral ensemble, will perform select numbers with The King's Singers during the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Forbes Center Box Office, by calling 540-568-7000 and by visiting the JMU Forbes Center website.
— Staff Report
