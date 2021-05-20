Local Schedule
TODAY
TENNIS
High School Boys
District tournament at Spotswood, 1 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 4 p.m..
High School Girls
District tournament at Spotswood, 4 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
