TODAY
BASEBALL
College
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 6 p.m.
High School
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 5 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Bull Run District Championship
East Rockingham at Central, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Bull Run District Championship
Central at East Rockingham, 3 p.m.
