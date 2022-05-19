TODAY

BASEBALL

College

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 6 p.m.

High School

Fluvanna County at Broadway, 5 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Bull Run District Championship

East Rockingham at Central, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Bull Run District Championship

Central at East Rockingham, 3 p.m.

