TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Hargrave Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Veritas, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Central at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Hargrave Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Page County, 4:30 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

