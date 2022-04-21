TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Hargrave Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Veritas, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Hargrave Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Page County, 4:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
