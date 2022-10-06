TODAY
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Texas State, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
East Hardy at Tucker County, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
