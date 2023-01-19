TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Troy, 7 p.m.
College Women
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
East Hardy at Pocahontas County, 5:45 p.m.
Tandem Friends at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Grace Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Moorefield, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Staunton, Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
