TODAY
GOLF
High School
East Rockingham vs. Broadway at Shenvalee, 4 p.m.
Strasburg vs. Millbrook at Blue Ridge Shadows, 4 p.m.
Luray, Mountain View, William Monroe vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Central, Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby at Lakeview, 4:30 p.m.
Western Albemarle, Wilson Memorial vs. Monticello at Glenmore Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Skyline at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Northern Colorado at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon Academy, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School Girls
Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 6:45 p.m.
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Central, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
Madison County at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
