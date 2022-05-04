TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 5 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Luray at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
William Monroe at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 3:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at St. Anne’s Belfield, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Central vs. Page County at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.