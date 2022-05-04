TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 5 p.m.

William Monroe at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Virginia Episcopal at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Broadway at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Warren County, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Luray at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

William Monroe at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 3:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at St. Anne’s Belfield, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Central vs. Page County at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

