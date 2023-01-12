TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

College Women

Appalachian State at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 6 p.m.

Fishburne Military at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.

Moorefield at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Blue Ridge Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Pocahontas County at East Hardy, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Central, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Alleghany County, William Monroe at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.

