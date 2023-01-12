TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
College Women
Appalachian State at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 6 p.m.
Fishburne Military at North Cross, 6:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
Moorefield at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
Pocahontas County at East Hardy, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Central, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Alleghany County, William Monroe at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
