TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Stanford, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Georgia State at James Madison, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 6 p.m.
High School
Massanutten Military at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Madison County at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
