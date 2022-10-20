TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Stanford, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Georgia State at James Madison, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 6 p.m.

High School

Massanutten Military at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 6:45 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Buffalo Gap, 7:15 p.m.

Strasburg at Central, 7:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.

Madison County at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

