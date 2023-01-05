TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Texas State at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Marshall, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Regents at Ridgeview Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Timberlake Christian, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Central at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.
Regents at Ridgeview Christian, 5 p.m.
Grace Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Union at East Hardy, 6 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Petersburg, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
