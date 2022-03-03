TODAY
BASEBALL
Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Women
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Stockton at National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at St. Vincent, 9 a.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at St. Vincent, 9 a.m.
