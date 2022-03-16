TODAY
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Alleghany County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Warren County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
James Madison at College of Charleston, 3:30 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m.
