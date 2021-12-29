TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Page County vs. Manassas Park at Strasburg, 3 p.m.
Broadway vs. Jefferson Forest at Cave Spring, 4 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at James Wood, 7:45 p.m.
High School Girls
E.C. Glass at Spotswood, 2 p.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle at Monticello, 2:30 p.m.
Luray vs. Carroll County at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Central, Fort Defiance, Spotswood at Broadway, 10 a.m.
