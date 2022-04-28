TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham vs. Page County at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.