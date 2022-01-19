TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
UNCW at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m,
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Fishburne Military at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
