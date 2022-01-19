TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

UNCW at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m,

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Fishburne Military at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

