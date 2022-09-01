TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Bridgewater at Shenandoah Twilight Meet, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Christopher Newport, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Rockbridge County at Lexington Country Club, 10 a.m.
Warren County vs. Luray at Luray Caverns, 4 p.m.
Wilson Memorial vs. Alleghany County at Cliffview, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater at Regent, 6:30 p.m.
Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.
College Women
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Regents School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Florida State, 6 p.m.
Bridgewater at Mary Baldwin, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Grace Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Staunton at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Central, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.