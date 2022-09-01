TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Bridgewater at Shenandoah Twilight Meet, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Christopher Newport, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Western Albemarle at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby vs. Rockbridge County at Lexington Country Club, 10 a.m.

Warren County vs. Luray at Luray Caverns, 4 p.m.

Wilson Memorial vs. Alleghany County at Cliffview, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater at Regent, 6:30 p.m.

Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 8 p.m.

College Women

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Regents School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Florida State, 6 p.m.

Bridgewater at Mary Baldwin, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Grace Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Staunton at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Strasburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Central, 7:15 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.

Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:15 p.m.

