TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Covenant at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Roanoke Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
East Hardy at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Moorefield at Keyser, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Foxcroft, 5:30 p.m.
Tucker County at East Hardy, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Mt. Carmel Christian, 6:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Luray at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.
Monticello at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Staunton at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
