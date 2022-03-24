TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Foxcroft, 4 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Hood at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Averett (DH), 3 p.m.
High School
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Drexel at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Wakefield at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County vs. Mountain View at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.
