TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Luray at Page County, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Foxcroft, 4 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Hood at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Averett (DH), 3 p.m.

High School

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Drexel at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Wakefield at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County vs. Mountain View at New Market Town Park, 4:30 p.m.

