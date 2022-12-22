TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Madison County at East Rockingham, 3:30 p.m.

Staunton at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bedford at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg vs. Mountain View at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Alleghany County, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 8:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Alleghany County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7:15 p.m.

Broadway at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

