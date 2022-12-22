TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Madison County at East Rockingham, 3:30 p.m.
Staunton at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bedford at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Mountain View at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Alleghany County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 8:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Alleghany County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7:15 p.m.
Broadway at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
