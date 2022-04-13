TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Christopher Newport at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

High School

Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Miller School, Fishburne Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Harrisonburg at Woodberry Forest, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Luray at Madison County, 5 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

College Women

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Page County, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.