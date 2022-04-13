TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Christopher Newport at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
High School
Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Miller School, Fishburne Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Harrisonburg at Woodberry Forest, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Luray at Madison County, 5 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
College Women
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
