TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Clarke County at Luray, 6 p.m.

Skyline at Broadway, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Page County at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Skyline, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Skyline at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Strasburg at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Skyline at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 4:30 p.m.

