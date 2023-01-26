THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at United Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Tucker County at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian at United Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
East Hardy at Union, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway, Turner Ashby at Hanover, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING
High School
Harrisonburg, Patrick Henry-Roanoke, William Fleming vs. Albemarle at Brooks YMCA, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Valley District Tournament at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.
