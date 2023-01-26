THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at United Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Tucker County at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Blue Ridge Christian at United Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

East Hardy at Union, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Broadway, Turner Ashby at Hanover, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

High School

Harrisonburg, Patrick Henry-Roanoke, William Fleming vs. Albemarle at Brooks YMCA, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Valley District Tournament at Rockbridge County, 5:30 p.m.

