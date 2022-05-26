TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Region 5D Quarterfinals
Harrisonburg at Riverside, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at NCAA East Preliminary Round, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite at NCAA Division III Championships, TBD
SOFTBALL
High School
Region 5D Quarterfinals
Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
