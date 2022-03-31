TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway at Riverheads, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
