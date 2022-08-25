TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Broadway, Luray vs. East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadows, 4 p.m.
Brentsville District, Harrisonburg vs. Central at Shenvalee, 4 p.m.
Clarke County, Strasburg vs. Page County at Luray Caverns, 4 p.m.
Alleghany County, Northside vs. Rockbridge County at Lexington Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Binghamton at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Seton School, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Culpeper County, 6:45 p.m.
Mountain View at Stuarts Draft, 6:45 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
Warren County at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.