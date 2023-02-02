TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
High School Boys
Fluvanna County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Regents, 6:30 p.m.
Hargrave Military at Fishburne Military, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Blue Ridge Christian at Regents, 5 p.m.
East Hardy at Tucker County, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
High School
Valley District Championships at Virginia Military Institute, 5 p.m.
