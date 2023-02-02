TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

High School Boys

Fluvanna County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at Regents, 6:30 p.m.

Hargrave Military at Fishburne Military, 6:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7:15 p.m.

East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Blue Ridge Christian at Regents, 5 p.m.

East Hardy at Tucker County, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

High School

Valley District Championships at Virginia Military Institute, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.