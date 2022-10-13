TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Valley District Championship at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Central, Luray, Strasburg at Skyline, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 3:45 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Chelsea Academy at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian at Miller, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Hidden Valley, 6:45 p.m.

East Hardy at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Madison County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

Central at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.

Riverheads at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7:15 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

