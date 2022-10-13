TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Valley District Championship at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Central, Luray, Strasburg at Skyline, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
William Peace at Mary Baldwin, 3:45 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Carlisle at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Chelsea Academy at Grace Christian, 5 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian at Miller, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 6:45 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Hidden Valley, 6:45 p.m.
East Hardy at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
Riverheads at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Buffalo Gap, 7:15 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.