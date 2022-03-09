TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Norfolk State at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Mary Washington(DH), 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. William Peace at Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Wilkes at Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., 5:30 p.m.
