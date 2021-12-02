TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at George Washington, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m. 

Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

