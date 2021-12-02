TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at George Washington, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
