TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Rappahannock County at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

East Rockingham at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Page County, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Conference Semifinals

New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Page county at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Bull Run District Quarterfinals

Page County at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

