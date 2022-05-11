TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Rappahannock County at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Page County, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Conference Semifinals
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Page county at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Bull Run District Quarterfinals
Page County at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
