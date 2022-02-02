TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Valley District championships at Virginia Military Institute, 6 p.m.
