TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater vs. Rose-Hulman in Demorest, Ga., 4 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
High School
VHSL Class ½ Championships at Liberty University, 10:30 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Bridgewater at Pfeiffer, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater vs. Moravian in Winter Haven, Fla., 9 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering in Winter Haven, Fla., 11:30 a.m.
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 2 p.m.
